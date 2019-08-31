Families crowd University Hospital for updates on stadium shooting victims’ conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least four ambulances and several families crowded outside of University Hospital Friday night following a shooting after a football game. Mobile Fire-Rescue told News 5 three victims of the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium were taken to the hospital.

University Hospital’s parking lot quickly filled and hospital secuity said they were telling families to park in the back parking lot. Hospital security said the situation at the hospital has been busy, but controlled. Families were allowed to stand outside the emergency room public entrance while they waited for updates. The fire department said all three victims have critical, but not life threatening injuries.

News 5 will continue updating the latest details on this developing story on air and online.