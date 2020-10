MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) The iconic oak trees of Bienville Square will be turned into works of art after Hurricane Sally knocked down at least 17 of the trees.

The damaged trees were removed from the park by crews hired by the city. The wood is being dried and divided, according to a post on the Mobile Arts Council Facebook page.

The Mobile Arts Council says the wood will be made available for artists. The council plans to organize an exhibition of works made from the fallen oaks next year.