Fake Facebook page sparks permit fee rumors over Yardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With Mardi Gras practically off the table, many Mobilians are still planning to honor the season by decorating their yards and homes. This is being called ‘Yardi Gras’.

Now there is false information spreading on social media about there being a fee to participate. The picture below is the Facebook page called ‘Official Mobile Al.’ It’s fake.

In a post, it claims you’ll have to pay the city a $200 permit fee. This claims to be compensation for the fees lost due to the cancellation of parades and balls in the city. It even mentions City Councilman Fred Richardson by name and gives a 1-800 number to call.

We asked the city about it, the city spokesperson says this is not true.

Here’s one way to tell this page is not from the city of mobile. If you notice the logo at the top. It’s the official City of Mobile logo upside down.

This is what the real logo looks like.

Neither Facebook page has verified checks by it. But the real city page was created in 2009. The fake account was made in June of 2020.

So yes, it is free to decorate your tard for mardi gras. e want to know if you plan to participate.

Look tomorrow on the WKRG Facebook page for our poll question… ‘Will you participate in Yardi Gras?’