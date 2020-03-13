Fairhope’s Spring Fever Chase canceled due to coronavirus concern

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope’s popular Spring Fever Chase scheduled for March 21 is canceled, due to coronavirus concerns.

Here is an unedited press release from Infirmary Health, the race sponsor.

“Fairhope, Ala. — Out of an abundance of caution and to continue to protect the community, Thomas Hospital and Wells Fargo have decided to cancel the 42nd annual Spring Fever Chase, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020. Thomas Hospital, an affiliate of Infirmary Health, does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) at this time, but in order to keep all parties safe, we, in concordance with Wells Fargo, made the decision to cancel the event.

All participants who have already registered for Spring Fever Chase will be able to pick up their T-shirts at a later date. Please visit springfeverchase.com for more information about when and where to pick up your shirt(s). All monies raised thus far will be donated to Baldwin County Schools’ physical education programs as planned. Thomas Hospital and Wells Fargo appreciate the community’s continued support of Spring Fever Chase, and we look forward to hosting the event in future years.”

