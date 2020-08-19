Fairhope tree project on hold after small replacement trees are planted

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The massive tree project that began Monday night in downtown Fairhope has officially come to a stop, but not because the work is completed. Mayor Karin Wilson confirms the work has stopped until council members can discuss concerns about the project. That meeting won’t happen until Monday.

On Monday, the process of removing 55 trees from Section Street began. City officials tell WKRG News 5 the large trees were causing issues to the sidewalks and utilities and it’s common practice for the trees to be replaced every 20-25 years. Those trees were planted in 1999, according to Richard Johnson with the City of Fairhope.

The 55 trees on the chopping block could reach a maximum height of 80 feet at full adult growth. Unfortunately, that’s tree size is too large for the downtown area, officials say.

A new tree was chosen for Section Street, the Chinese Pistache. We’re told these trees have a maximum height of 35 feet. Crews began planting the new trees this week with the hopes of replacing 5 trees a night. The new trees are much smaller at first glance, but we’re told at full growth they will be a good replacement.

“What I can say is both Council and I woke up in shock like many of you to see the small stature of the replacement trees,” Mayor Wilson wrote on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

