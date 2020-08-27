Fairhope, Spanish Fort unite to mask up; SF police share plan for Friday’s ESPN game

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Toros will play for a national audience Friday as ESPN cameras head to the high school football stadium.

Following last week’s game against the Fairhope Pirates, school officials expressed disappointment regarding the lack of compliance of the new mask and social distancing rules. 

“We’re in unprecedented times, and the mask is where we are, and we have to make sure that’s happening so football can happen,” said Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber, who has been working with school officials ahead of this week’s match-up. “There’s been a lot stated from last week’s games, a lot learned from last week’s games, and that’s why I think we have a better plan going into this Friday.”

It’s a four-tiered plan: inform, remind, warn, enforce. Barber says he doubts things will get to the point of enforcement and also emphasizes that school officials will be the ones directly speaking to individual students if needed — not police.

“Might take the flashlight, hit them in the stands with it, show the sign saying masks, and I think the vast majority of the students will come into compliance,” he said.

Our full interview with him is in the video above. 

