Fairhope road closures for NYE celebration

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Parts of Downtown Fairhope will be blocked off to traffic Tuesday for the city’s annual New Year’s Eve party.

The closures will start at 1:30 p.m.

Fairhope Avenue will be closed between Section Street and Church Street, and Church Street will be closed between De La Mare Avenue and Fairhope Avenue. Those closures will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At 12:30 p.m., Church Street will be closed from the corner of Fairhope Avenue to Magnolia Avenue.

You can view the closures in the city’s diagram at the top of this article.

