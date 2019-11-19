Fairhope road closing Thursday for drainage work

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope residents will notice a detour Thursday. A portion of Scenic Highway 98, between County Road 32 and County Road 1, will be closed.
We’re told the portion of Scenic 98 will be closed from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for drainage improvements.
