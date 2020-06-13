Fairhope restaurateur hopes to find owner of vintage class ring

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The owner of Dragonfly Foodbar is looking to reunite the owner of a class ring found in his restaurant.

Douglas Owen Kerr posted photos of the ring dating back to 1931 on his Facebook page, stating, “It’s been at Dragonfly Foodbar for a while!” Kerr tells WKRG News 5, the ring was found on the floor.

He’s posted pictures of it before on social media with no success, so he figured he would try it on his personal Facebook page.

Dragonfly Foodbar/Fairhope, Alabama

Dragonfly Foodbar is located at 7 S Church St. in Fairhope.