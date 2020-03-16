Fairhope restaurant to start checking temps of employees before they work

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Warehouse Bakery and District Hall are adjusting the way they operate during the coronavirus threat.

“With heavy hearts, but a strong sense of responsibility to our community, we have decided to close Warehouse and District Hall indoor dining. However, we will be offering other options, for the time being, such as outdoor dining at District Hall with a limited menu and to-go orders with curbside service. Warehouse will also be offering ready to cook meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. These options will be available seven days and seven nights a week,” a post read on their Facebook page.

Warehouse Bakery & Donuts will not be offering takeout options. The location will be offering ready-to-heat or ready-to-cook meals.

A pre-made meal can be ordered on the phone or online and picked up from your car in the parking lot.

Employees will be limited and their temperature will be checked before they walk into work each day.

