Fairhope Police want to identify person seen near several fires reported this week

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Police are looking for the person seen in the photo who may be able to provide information on several local fires this week.
A fire was reported on Westley Street on Monday. On Tuesday fires have been reported on Westley Street, Holley Drive and Gayfer Avenue.
Call police if you have any information.
