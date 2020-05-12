Fairhope Police want to identify person seen near several fires reported this week

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Police are looking for the person seen in the photo who may be able to provide information on several local fires this week.

A fire was reported on Westley Street on Monday. On Tuesday fires have been reported on Westley Street, Holley Drive and Gayfer Avenue.

Call police if you have any information.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories