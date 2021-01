FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police confirm they were working a welfare check Monday afternoon in the area of Highway 181 near the Quail Creek neighborhood.

WKRG News 5 viewers contacted our newsroom concerned after seeing officers with guns drawn, pointed towards a home around 1 p.m.

As of 3 p.m. Fairhope Police tell us the situation has ended peacefully.