Fairhope police investigate burglary at Mr. Spud's

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Fairhope Police Department are investigating after Mr. Spud’s reported a burglary. The restaurant is at the intersection of Highway 181 and Twin Beech Road. No suspect information has been shared.

