Fairhope Police concerned teen was lured from home, parents give an emotional plea

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — John Carter Kean, 16, was last seen at his home Saturday.

When his mom Christine went to wake him up Sunday morning, she found a note from her son, saying he was going to New York.

“Shock, just shock,” she told News 5, as she described the feeling as she read the message.

Police say this is not a typical runaway case. Kean’s friends haven’t heard from him all week, and Kean cut them off on social media. Investigators and family members also say Kean has been susceptible to predators in the past.

They believe he can be anywhere, so they’re asking everyone to be on the lookout and to tell friends and family out of state about this case.

Anyone with information can call Detective Ron Wells with the Fairhope Police Department at (251) 928-2385, or the Halos tip line at (803) 599-4256.

You can remain anonymous.