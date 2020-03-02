Fairhope ‘open for business’ during movie production

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new movie being filmed in Fairhope continues to generate a lot of buzz across Baldwin County. “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” is an Amazon film being shot locally over the next couple of weeks.

Originally, local business owners weren’t too pleased with the movie filming in the downtown business district. They were worried street closures would hurt their business. It didn’t take long for city officials to get involved. They worked with the movie crew to accommodate the business owners and adjust some of their production times in the downtown area.

Now, city officials are hoping everyone will come out to support the film on Friday, March 13. That’s when the city will be “open for business” while crews shoot the movie in the busy downtown streets. Yellow bags with catchy slogans have been printed and will be handed out to visitors who show up that Friday. City officials hope to see a lot of people taking advantage of the shopping and dining while getting a behind-the-scenes look at the new movie.

