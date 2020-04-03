Fairhope mayor urges Governor Ivey to issue statewide “shelter in place” order

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson has asked Governor Kay Ivey to issue a statewide shelter in place order due to the potential spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Wilson says she emailed the governor on Thursday afternoon.

“Relying on each city to make its own decision will not effectively flatten the curve,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

So far no plans have been announced to order Alabama residents to stay home.

