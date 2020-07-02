Fairhope Mayor to AL.com: No plans on implementing mask mandate

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
karin-wilson_469597

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson spoke with AL.com Friday as part of their series titled “Reopening Alabama: A mayoral town hall.” They’ve been speaking with mayors from across Alabama to find out what’s being done in each community to combat COVID-19.

“I think that where we are right now I think it’s just going to be prolonged for a very, very long time,” Mayor Wilson said during her interview.

The mayor says while she respects what the City of Mobile has implemented with their new mask ordinance, as of now there are no plans to adopt such measures in Fairhope.

Several city employees have tested positive for the virus, but Mayor Wilson tells AL.com cleaning measures have been in place since this pandemic began and they’re continuing those efforts each day.

Mayor Wilson is also pushing to have local COVID-19 data available to residents.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories