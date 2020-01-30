Fairhope leaders hoping businesses support new movie plan

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Production of a new movie hasn’t even received the green light yet in Fairhope, but already excitement is building.

“It’s incredible that a production like this has decided to film here in Fairhope. We’ve had great productions here in the past, we’re excited about this one,” said Jessica Walker with the City of Fairhope.

We learned on Thursday Scott Lumpkin is the producer behind the new movie. Lumpkin lives in Fairhope and is known to produce movies here locally. “Map of Tiny Perfect Things” is scheduled to begin filming on February 12th.

Walker tells us there have been a few challenges since she began working with production crews back in November, but things are looking good.

“The production company is currently looking for signatures from all of the downtown businesses who would be affected by filming in the central business district,” she said.

Walker tells us there are a few business owners who were initially concerned about street closures. She says the production company has been working to minimize any closures.

“Now, instead of filming on the weekdays they’ll be filming on 2 consecutive Sundays as well as some intermittent filming during a week day as well. That filming would make it so traffic would be closed for 10 minutes for every hour,” Walker said.

The city council plans to vote on the production during their next scheduled meeting on Monday, Feb. 10.

