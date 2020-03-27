Fairhope firefighters helping kids celebrate birthdays during social distancing

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – If your child has an upcoming birthday, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department wants to help make sure they’re able to celebrate this year amid the coronavirus threat.

Firefighters will bring a firetruck by your home on their birthday! They will stop in front of the home and turn on the lights and sirens.

If you have a child 12 and under that’s celebrating a birthday during this time you are asked to let the department know.

This will require at least a two-day notice.

Call 251-233-5181 to schedule.

