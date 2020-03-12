Fairhope company wants to help residents staying home due to coronavirus concerns

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Bay Realty announced on its Facebook page Thursday they are willing to help residents who need prescriptions picked up from local pharmacies.
“We are here to serve you! We are in good health and we run the roads all day. If you are taking precaution and staying in, but still need your prescriptions, pet food, etc – let us know and we will deliver it to you,” the post read.
If you are in need of these services you can call 251-230-7555.
LATEST STORIES:
- University of Mobile extends Spring Break through March 20
- Escambia County Florida school district suspends travel, cancels field trips over coronavirus concerns
- “Enter at your own risk”, real estate agents warned of meetings amid Coronavirus concerns
- Pregnant Guatemalan teen, unborn child die after fall from border wall
- LIVE | Georgia Gov. Kemp gives update on coronavirus