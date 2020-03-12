Fairhope company wants to help residents staying home due to coronavirus concerns

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Bay Realty announced on its Facebook page Thursday they are willing to help residents who need prescriptions picked up from local pharmacies.

“We are here to serve you! We are in good health and we run the roads all day. If you are taking precaution and staying in, but still need your prescriptions, pet food, etc – let us know and we will deliver it to you,” the post read.

If you are in need of these services you can call 251-230-7555.

