Fairhope coach wears costumes to surprise students

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s 7:10 a.m. at J. Larry Newton School in Fairhope and Coach Emily Pharez is dropping off her students from the bus route.

It’s National Cheese Pizza Day, so it’s fitting that she’s dressed for the occasion.

Each morning after she parks her bus, Coach Pharez welcomes students to school in the car line.

“They come around the curve and there’s a smile on their face,” Coach Pharez said.

Her bright orange Converse shoes and her big smile help the morning seem a little brighter for these kids.

Throughout the year, she’ll wear different costumes. We can’t wait to see what she’ll be wearing next.