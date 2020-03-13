Fairhope closing some facilities over Coronavirus concerns

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope continues to monitor the coronavirus threat closely with state and local health officials.

Out of an abundance of caution, they have decided to close the James P. Nix Center and the Fairhope Museum of History temporarily to make sure the facilities are safe for everyone to visit. These two facilities will close for the next 2 weeks.

The Fairhope Recreation Center will also close temporarily effective Saturday. The facility is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, as of now. City officials will continue to evaluate the situation and they will make adjustments as necessary.

Officials plan to meet again on Monday morning to determine any other plans.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES: