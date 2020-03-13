Fairhope businesses ready for customers, despite Arts and Crafts fest being canceled

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope businesses were preparing for one of the busiest times of the year, but that changed Thursday afternoon when the announcement came that the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival was canceled. Officials are using an abundance of caution when dealing with the coronavirus potential.

City leaders want visitors to know that stores and restaurants are still open and now they need your support more than ever, now that thousands won’t be flooding to Fairhope for the event.

“We know that these shops have been preparing for weeks and months for something that is a huge economic boom to them,” said Jessica Walker with the City of Fairhope.

The “Open for Business” campaign kicked off on Friday with visitors sporting yellow bags across the downtown business district. “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” was being filmed Friday at Section Street and Fairhope Avenue and city officials wanted visitors to support the local businesses during that time.

The Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival was scheduled to begin next week.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: