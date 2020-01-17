Fairhope bike path closing temporarily

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Starting next week a popular bike path on the Eastern Shore will be closing. The closing will be temporary.

The path, located on the west side of North Mobile Street, will close while crews work on the new lift station in the area.

The closure will begin at the intersection of Fels Avenue traveling north for approximately 200 feet. Work is scheduled to be completed within the next 2 weeks.

