Facebook group prepared to fight for no toll on any future Mobile Bay bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While Daphne’s Mayor Dane Haygood has a concept in mind for the future of the I-10 Bayway bridge, State Auditor and leader of the Block the Mobile Bayway Toll group Jim Zeigler said he’s prepared to go against those plans if they include a toll.

Zeigler’s Facebook group has more than 54,000 members. He said there are two options if the bridge does get built. He said, one is simply to fix the existing bridge.” Speaking of the other option, he said, “The second is to build a basic bridge. When the project started, it was $800,000,000.”

Mayor Haygood told News 5 the new concept would create a new “expressway-style” bridge that would fork on and off I-10 at the Virginia Street exit, and connect back with access to and from Highway 98 on the other side of the bay.

Hearing about the discussion, the Alabama Department of Transportation sent News 5 a statement about the concept. The statement reads, “The state’s position remains the same. We’ve heard that there are discussions happening on the local level, and we look forward to hearing those ideas.”

Mayor Haygood told News 5 on Thursday he hopes to keep his new expressway concept toll free.

Zeigler said, “If they come with another toll, we may have to rise up and try to block it again as we did in 2019.”

Zeigler told News 5 there are two meetings coming up about the bridge concept. The first meeting will take place in Daphne. It will be an Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting on Wednesday, January 22. The second meeting will take place in Mobile and will be a public meeting on the Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). It will take place the following Wednesday, on January 29. Zeigler told News 5 he hopes to get the new concept renderings in the next couple of days, and then he will decide if he and his group will attend the January 22 meeting to make sure their voices are heard.

