Facebook beefs up anti-misinfo efforts ahead of US election

Facebook

(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Facebook will start labeling all U.S. posts about voting to send users authoritative information about the elections.

The social network began applying the labels to posts about the voting process by federal politicians, including President Donald Trump, last month. Now it’s expanding it to everyone in the country. The move is part of Facebook’s broader effort to combat election-related misinformation on its platform as the U.S. presidential election nears.

The company is also launching a voter information hub, similar to one around COVID-19 it says has been seen by “billions” of users around the world.

