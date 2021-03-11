Explainer: What are those colored dots on your smartphone?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot of new tech comes with firmware updates where the technology in a phone or computer can be updated simply by using the internet.

In the latest update from Apple, IOS14, there’s a little green or orange dot that will randomly appear on your screen.

Apple created them to show when an app is actively using your phone’s camera or microphone.

An orange dot or square means the microphone is being used by an app. A green indicator means either the camera or the camera and the microphone are being used.

For instance, if you open up Twitter and tap to create a new tweet, it shouldn’t show up. But if you go to record a new voice message in that tweet, the orange dot will appear as soon as you start recording.

Different app developers can take this data and send it third parties, this way they can serve targeted ads on apps and websites.

If you dont want your apps listening or watching you, there is a way to turn it off.

Open settings app

tap ‘privacy’

select ‘camera’ or ‘microphone’

find the app you want to disable, and toggle it off

It’s worth noting some features within apps will not work if they don’t have access to that hardware, but you can always enable it again when it’s needed.

