Experts weigh in on coronavirus during conference in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Faculty experts from across the country met for a 2-day conference at the University of West Florida this week to discuss viral infections and the Coronavirus.

“It’s definitely towards becoming a pandemic which is globally spreading it,” said Dr. Anuj Mubayi with Arizona State University.

On Friday about a dozen faculty experts locally and from as far away as Arizona met on campus.

“What you are seeing as it’s becoming very fast is basically a lack of response initially but now the responses are very, very good,” he said.

These experts believe the response to those who have contracted the Coronavirus was very slow to start with, but they say now they believe doctors are stay ahead of the illness. He says here locally we shouldn’t worry, but you should always pay attention.

“The common sense things that we can always use is wear a face mask and cleaning and washing of the hands, for example, if you travel to common areas where there’s a tendency for people to come from internationally,” he continued.