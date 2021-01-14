Expecting trouble, DC locks down a week before inauguration

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scaffolding in place at the US Capitol in preparation for Joe Biden’s inauguration, January 20, 2021 (Nexstar)

WASHINGTON (AP) – All through downtown Washington, D.C., the primary sound for several blocks is the beeping of forklifts unloading more fencing. The FBI has warned that armed protests by violent Trump supporters are being planned in all 50 state capitals and in the nation’s capital for the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Between the pandemic and the security threat, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is flat-out asking people not to come to the city for the inauguration. Much of the most visible security will come in the form of more than 15,000 National Guardsmen from multiple states.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories