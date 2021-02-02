Expansion of Highway 43 a big win for Thomasville mayor

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey announced a major expansion project Tuesday night for Highway 43. The busy roadway runs from Mobile north through Tuscaloosa. The portion of Highway 43 from Mobile to Thomasville already consists of four lanes, but the announcement means the entire stretch of highway will now become a four-lane thoroughfare.

Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day says this is big news for his city when it comes to attracting new businesses to the area. His press release is below: