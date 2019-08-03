EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Victims in El Paso Walmart shooting carried out on shopping carts

EL PASO, Texas, (Nexstar/CBS) — In an exclusive video, victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting can be seen being carried out of the store on shopping carts.

At least 19 people were killed, 40 were injured and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage Saturday at a Walmart near a shopping complex, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said. Police responded in the early afternoon to an active shooter scene at the Cielo Vista Mall, and were advising people to stay away from the area. The ATF and FBI responded to the scene.

Sergeant Robert Gomez, a police spokesman, said a white male suspect was taken into custody “without incident” and there was no longer danger to the public. The suspect, who was captured on surveillance video entering the Walmart, has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, CBS News has confirmed.

Gomez said he thinks most of the victims were shot at a Walmart in the shopping complex. He said the store was “at capacity” as many customers were there to buy back-to-school supplies.