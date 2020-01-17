EXCLUSIVE: Seriously injured MPD officer’s family opens up about grueling recovery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been almost one year since someone ran into Officer Clayton Graham’s patrol car while he was on duty, seriously injuring him.

His family thought his recovery would have been much further along by now.

“Well at this point, I expected honestly that he’d be in a much better place today,” said his wife, Tamica Graham, exclusively to News 5. Her husband can’t walk on his own, he can’t even live at home.

Police say another car hit him head-on on Halls Mill Road near the Spring Creek Bridge. The woman accused of driving that car is Shannon Foreman. She’s charged with first-degree assault, which includes, in her case, driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Mobile Police.

Even though the crash was one year ago, to Officer Graham and his family, it still feels like day one.

“He was a happy, cheerful, playful person. And he’s not like that anymore,” his wife said, very softly. “His famous words to me all the time are ‘You have no idea what I’m going through you don’t know the pain that I’m in, you don’t know how I feel, I don’t wish this on anyone.’ I hear that over and over again.”

Foreman’s case will move forward on Feb. 5 with a status hearing.

In the video below, you’ll find an anecdote about why those who encountered Graham called him “Officer Friendly,” as well as a thank you message the family has to the community.

