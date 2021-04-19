EXCLUSIVE: Mobile man fights off suspect trying to rob O’Charley’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chris Rumsey went to O’Charley’s Sunday evening to pick up a to-go order after a soccer game.

“It was a quiet night,” he said.

Until witnesses say a man busted through the door, started yelling and smashing plates.

“Started jumping around and going around smashing things, saying open the register open the register – I realized ‘Oh wow this guy may be trying to rob this place,” Rumsey said.

Rumsey said the man appeared agitated and on drugs. But when he saw the suspect attack a waitress – Rumsey said he had to step in.

“A waitress on the other side of the bar ends up yelling at him and whatever she said upset him because he grabbed her in a chokehold and grabbed a giant food tray as some kind of weapon,” he said. “And at that time I came around the right of the bar and as soon as I did, he let go of her and came at me, so I punched him in the face. He ended up slipping under and taking off running and I chased him out.”

Police identified the man as 21-year-old Quincy Smith. Officers were able to catch him nearby. Smith was charged with Robbery First Degree.

Rumsey said O’Charley’s offered him 25 percent off of his next order for his actions.