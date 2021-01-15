Ex-Gulf Shores psychiatrist sentenced in federal pill mill case

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A doctor from Fairhope will serve no jail time for his role in a federal pill mill case.

Federal agents raided the offices of Dr. James Henry Edwards in July of 2019. Edwards, a psychiatrist, had practices in Opelika and in Gulf Shores.

He pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting the acquisition of a controlled substance. As part of a plea deal, he was sentenced to two years probation and was ordered to surrender his medical license.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories