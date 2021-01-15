Ex-Gulf Shores psychiatrist sentenced in federal pill mill case

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A doctor from Fairhope will serve no jail time for his role in a federal pill mill case.

Federal agents raided the offices of Dr. James Henry Edwards in July of 2019. Edwards, a psychiatrist, had practices in Opelika and in Gulf Shores.

He pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting the acquisition of a controlled substance. As part of a plea deal, he was sentenced to two years probation and was ordered to surrender his medical license.

