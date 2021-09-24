Events underway hours before The Gulf Coast Challenge Game

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Friday, fans representing Alabama A&M and Tuskegee University gathered in Downtown Mobile ahead of the 4th annual Gulf Coast Challenge.

With less than 24 hours to game day, HBCU Pride was shown by fans and locals throughout ‘The Port City’, including Darline Macon.

Macon is a 1979 graduate of Alabama A&M and says, this experience shows those who attended an HBCU will forever know how to exhibit pride, love, and culture no matter what institution they attended.

“The HBCU experience is what’s alive. Not keep alive, what is alive,” said Macon.

The Mobile County Health Department was also on-site, offering coronavirus vaccines.

MCHD vaccine coordinator Katy Stembridge said they have attended all of the events this week for the Gulf Coast Challenge. Stembridge said, they have given out vaccinations and received several questions.

“We’ve had a lot of people coming up to us asking us questions, especially about the booster, so were happy to be here,” said Stembridge.

The Health Department will also be at Saturday’s events, so you still have time to get vaccinated.

“Go ahead and get the vaccination out of the way,” said Stembridge. “We have plenty of vaccine in our inventory and were ready to go ahead and offer that to you.”

No matter who takes the victory, Macon says one message remains the same for HBCU graduates.

“All HBCUs, one strong.”

The Gulf Coast Challenge Parade will be held at 11 a.m. followed by the Second Line into Ladd-Peebbles Stadium at 3 p.m.

The game will kick off at 4 p.m.