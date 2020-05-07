I-10 shutdown, evacuations advised as large wildfire burns in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) Nine miles of Interstate 10 remains closed Thursday morning as fire fighters continue to battle the large Five Mile Swamp fire burning in Santa Rosa County.

I-10 is shut down in northwest Florida between the 22 and 31 mile marker due to no visibility from smoke. The fire grew ten times in size on Wednesday due to high winds and low humidity. As of 6am Thursday, the fire has burned 2,000 acres.

Residents who live south of I-10 from Escambia Bay to Blackwater Bay have been advised to evacuate. The Milton Community Center opened on Wednesday for displaced residents in need of shelter.

The fire is 20% contained, according to officials. Gulf Power shut off power from Garcon Point Rd. to Dickerson City, south of I-10, News 5’s Nicolette Schleisman reports.

