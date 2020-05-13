European Union releases plans to salvage the tourism industry amid coronavirus pandemic

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRUSSELS (AP) – The European Union has unveiled its plan to salvage its citizens’ summer vacations and help resurrect Europe’s badly battered tourism industry. In a series of guidelines, the European Commission is laying out its advice for lifting ID checks on hastily closed borders, helping to get airlines, ferries and buses running while ensuring the safety of passengers and crew, and preparing health measures for hotels to reassure clients. But as many citizens worry about spending the vacation at home, the question remains, will the 27 member countries take the advice on board? Individual countries have the final say over health and security matters.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories