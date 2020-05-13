European Union releases plans to salvage the tourism industry amid coronavirus pandemic

BRUSSELS (AP) – The European Union has unveiled its plan to salvage its citizens’ summer vacations and help resurrect Europe’s badly battered tourism industry. In a series of guidelines, the European Commission is laying out its advice for lifting ID checks on hastily closed borders, helping to get airlines, ferries and buses running while ensuring the safety of passengers and crew, and preparing health measures for hotels to reassure clients. But as many citizens worry about spending the vacation at home, the question remains, will the 27 member countries take the advice on board? Individual countries have the final say over health and security matters.
