‘Etoe Da Shooter’ captured, charged with robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile police have captured a notorious robbery suspect who once taunted law enforcement on social media claiming he could not be caught.

Darius Thames, 25, was booked into Mobile Metro Jail around 2 a.m. after leading Mobile police on a chase.

Thames, who calls himself “Etoe Da Shooter”, is charged with two counts of robbery, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and attempting to elude police.

Police say Thames robbed a man as the victim was getting into his car in the Dairy Queen parking lot on Spring Hill Avenue at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

In 2017, a very talkative Thames was arrested on two robbery charges. News 5 was there as police escorted him to a patrol car. According to court records, the 2017 charges were dropped.

Thames was also arrested in 2016, 2013 and 2012, according to jail records.