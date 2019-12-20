‘Etoe Da Shooter’ captured, charged with robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile police have captured a notorious robbery suspect who once taunted law enforcement on social media claiming he could not be caught.

Darius Thames, 25, was booked into Mobile Metro Jail around 2 a.m. after leading Mobile police on a chase.

Thames, who calls himself “Etoe Da Shooter”, is charged with two counts of robbery, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and attempting to elude police.

Police say Thames robbed a man as the victim was getting into his car in the Dairy Queen parking lot on Spring Hill Avenue at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

In 2017, a very talkative Thames was arrested on two robbery charges. News 5 was there as police escorted him to a patrol car. According to court records, the 2017 charges were dropped.

Thames was also arrested in 2016, 2013 and 2012, according to jail records.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

