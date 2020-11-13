Tropical Depression Thirty-One forms in the Caribbean

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Tropical Depression Thirty-One forms in the Eastern Caribbean as this system continues to become better organized. Further development is likely as it tracks across the Western Caribbean. The next name on the list is Iota.

Most models move the system into the western Caribbean by the start of next week and poses no current threat to the United States.

Post Tropical Eta is no further threat to the United States as the storm is breaking down and over the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Theta is in the far Eastern Atlantic and poses no threat to land.