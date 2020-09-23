LOS ANGELES (WKRG) — The team doctor for the Los Angeles Chargers accidentally punctured starting QB Tyrod Taylor’s lung, ESPN reported on Wednesday.
The pain-killer injection on Sunday was meant to help with Taylor’s cracked ribs. Taylor was hospitalized after he began struggling to breathe, leading to rookie Justin Herbert starting his first NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs won the game 23-20.
The ESPN report says the NFL Players Association is investigating.
LATEST POSTS:
- Curfew lifted for unincorporated areas of Baldwin County
- Happiness class — free online — is most popular at Yale, especially during pandemic
- “Thriller Nights of Light” to kickoff Friday in Mobile at Hank Aaron Stadium
- ESPN: NFL doctor accidentally punctured QB’s lung
- Road to Recovery: Staff works to clean up mess Hurricane Sally left on Orange Beach