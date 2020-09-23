ESPN: NFL doctor accidentally punctured QB’s lung

FILE – In this Aug. 25, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor throws the ball downfield against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Carson, Calif. Los Angeles Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor is confident going into his first NFL start in nearly two years. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)

LOS ANGELES (WKRG) — The team doctor for the Los Angeles Chargers accidentally punctured starting QB Tyrod Taylor’s lung, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The pain-killer injection on Sunday was meant to help with Taylor’s cracked ribs. Taylor was hospitalized after he began struggling to breathe, leading to rookie Justin Herbert starting his first NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs won the game 23-20.

The ESPN report says the NFL Players Association is investigating.

