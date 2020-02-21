ECSO: Threat against Ernest Ward Middle School is not credible

(CBS NEWSPATH/WKRG) -- An Australian boy who was severely bullied at school was on Friday invited to lead the Indigenous All Stars rugby league team onto the field for Sunday's exhibition match. Quaden Bayles, who has dwarfism, received an outpouring of support worldwide after his mother shared an emotional clip of him on social media. His mother is speaking out about the worldwide support he's been shown. That includes nearly $300,000 raised as of Friday morning by a comedian who also has dwarfism to send him to Disneyland.

Comedian Brad Williams has championed the boy's cause with the Go Fund Me campaign.