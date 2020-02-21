ECSO: Threat against Ernest Ward Middle School is not credible

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a threat made Thursday against Ernest Ward Middle School is not credible. Investigators say a student falsified a threatening letter and then delivered it to school administrators. Deputies then found out that the student wrote the letter herself. Deputies are working with the State Attorney’s Office and the school district to see what charges can be filed.

