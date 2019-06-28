UPDATE: Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County found

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE (8:31 a.m.) The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says Kimberly Ferrera Penton has been safely located.

Original story

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered woman.

Kimberly Ferrara Penton, 58, was reported missing to the ECSO on June 26 and was last seen on June 9 around 11 p.m., leaving Sacred Heart Hospital after visiting someone. It is unknown if she left on foot or in a cab.

Kimberly is 5’ 3”, approximately 170 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know the whereabouts or have seen Kimberly Penton after June 9, contact the ECSO at 436-9620.