ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was stabbed to death Sunday morning in Escambia County, Fla.

Sgt. Melanie Peterson with the Escambia County Sheriffs Office says there was a disturbance at 62nd and Fairfield around 7 a.m., where a man was stabbed and later died at Baptist Hospital.

This is currently under investigation.

LATEST STORIES