ESCO deputies say woman stabbed boyfriend to death

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — An Escambia County woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death.

Deputies say 24-year-old Jaquoia Collins stabbed her boyfriend in the chest. Officers received a call Sunday morning about a man who had been stabbed outside the Wild Oak Farms Apartments near Highway 24. The victim later died from his wounds.

Authorities say Collins initially told them she found her boyfriend, but through the investigation they determined she was involved in the stabbing. The victim’s name has not been released yet.