ECSO arrests 8 involved in multi-county vehicle burglary, armed robbery ring

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested eight people involved in a multi-jurisdictional vehicle burglary, vehicle theft and armed robbery ring.

The sheriff’s office has arrested the following: Terrance Anton Harris, Jr., 18; Kody Allen Gresh, 17; Tony Lorenzo McGee, Jr., 16, Oreion Emanuel Lane, 17; Shawn Ladaruis Albert, 14; Jacobi Donell Brown, 18; Roy Donta James III, 18; and Jacquavious Lamar Savage, 18.

The group of young men is accused of burglarizing and stealing vehicles from Baldwin County, Ala., Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties in Florida. In Escambia County alone, over the past two weeks, the group is charged with burglarizing a large number of unlocked cars and stealing 30 vehicles.

“These eight arrests are due to the tireless efforts of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Investigations and HIP Units,” ECSO said in a press release. “This investigation is far from over. More arrested are expected to be made. Remember to always lock your doors and never leave your firearms inside your vehicle.”