Escaped inmate believed to be in Semmes-Wilmer area

Mobile, Ala. — A man who escaped from the Stanton Correctional last month, could be in the Semmes-Wilmer area. The U.S. Marshals Task Force and Department of Corrections have been searching for Kevin Bradley Nelson.

Nelson escaped August 19. He’d been sentenced to a two-year sentence from Chilton County for receiving stolen property.

Nelson is believed to be in the Wilmer-Semmes area. Nelson has been seen around the Glenwood Farms Drive area in Wilmer AL. Nelson has several ties to the Semmes, Wilmer and Citronelle area.

If you have any information about Nelson, contact U.S. Marshals 251-222-3760 or 251-295-2038. There is a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Nelson.

