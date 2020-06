Michael Kimbrough was recaptured in Fayetteville, TN after escaping from a correctional facility in North Alabama. (Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections)

DECATUR, Ala. (WKRG) Authorites have recaptured an inmate who escaped on Tuesday from a correctional facility in north Alabama.

Michael Kimbrough, 38, was taken into custody in Fayetteville, TN shortly before 10:30 pm, five hours after he escaped from the North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur.

Kimbrough was serving a 25 year sentence for Robbery when he escaped.