Escaped Alabama inmate captured in Florida, extradited back to Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A second inmate who escaped from the Chilton County jail has been captured by deputies in Escambia County, Florida. According to the Escambia County jail log, Landon Gunter was arrested on December 8th. He has since been extradited to Chilton County.

Deputies say Gunter and Joseph Edwards escaped from the Chilton County jail in November. The pair were spotted in southern Alabama a few days later. Edwards was arrested in Escambia County after leading police on a chase. You can read more about Edwards’ arrest here.

Gunter’s booking photo from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

