PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will host a seminar to train church leaders about safety in places of worship.

The agency described the workshop as “interactive”, adding attendees will be divided into groups and given different safety scenarios.

The class is scheduled for September 24th at 5:30 p.m. at 1700 West Leonard Street.

Church leaders interested in attending the seminar should register here: http://www.escambiaso.com/safety-in-a-place-of-worship/