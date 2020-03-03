Escambia County woman accused of punching young child in the face

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) —An Escambia County woman was arrested Monday after deputies say she punched a child in the face.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says 28-year-old Niishafe Shatta Betties punched a child in the face after she got mad at the child Sunday at a Dollar General.

Department of Children and Families investigators say the punch cut and bruised the child’s face. DCF was initially was notified by the child’s elementary school.

Betties was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm and booked into the Escambia County jail on a $2,500 bond.

