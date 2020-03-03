Escambia County woman accused of punching young child in the face

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) —An Escambia County woman was arrested Monday after deputies say she punched a child in the face.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says 28-year-old Niishafe Shatta Betties punched a child in the face after she got mad at the child Sunday at a Dollar General.

Department of Children and Families investigators say the punch cut and bruised the child’s face. DCF was initially was notified by the child’s elementary school.

Betties was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm and booked into the Escambia County jail on a $2,500 bond.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories